Penn State hockey beats Niagara, moves to 4-1 on the season

Penn State hockey turned in a workmanlike performance at Pegula Ice Arena Thursday night, securing a straightforward 4-0 win over Niagara. The Nittany Lions (4-1) went ahead in the first period thanks to a one-timer on the doorstep from Kevin Wall, his second of the year, and the Purple Eagles (0-3) never mounted a true response.

Penn State Nittany Lions hockey forward Kevin Wall scored twice against Niagara on Thursday.

The defining moment

Early in the second period, Penn State freshman forward Ben Schoen found himself among the big bodies in front of the Niagara net. A slight 5-foot-8, Schoen came out of a scrum full of bigger players, collected the puck and found the back of the net. There was a lengthy review for goaltender interference, but eventually the goal was allowed, giving Schoen his first career goal and the Nittany Lions all the breathing room they'd need. "It was a great, gritty goal," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. "That's the kind of goal we love to see. They aren't all ESPN highlights. I liked the mentality to score that. I thought that was a big goal for him, and now you're going to start seeing the skill ones go in as well."



One big thing

Without a doubt, the best player on the ice for the Nittany Lions on Thursday night was goaltender Oskar Autio, who saved 23 shots on his way to a shutout. It was the fourth shutout of his career, and the second time he's kept the Purple Eagles off the scoreboard. He made plenty of big saves throughout the game, with the highlight coming in the third period, when he went post-to-post to save a one-timer from the right circle that seemed sure to find the back of the net. "He absolutely earned that shutout," Gadowsky said.



Goal-scorers

PSU — Kevin Wall (2) from Ben Copeland (1) and Connor McMenamin (2), 11:32 first period PSU — Ben Schoen (1) from Connor MacEachern (2) and Christian Berger (3), 6:08 second period PSU — Christian Berger (2) from Connor MacEachern (3), 17:35 second period PSU — Kevin Wall (3) from Ryan Kirwan (2) and Ben Copeland (2), 1:17 third period

Up Next