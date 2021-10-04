Penn State hockey batters LIU, moves to 2-0 on the season

Penn State Nittany Lions hockey turned in a convincing performance, defeating Long Island University 5-2 on Monday night to earn a sweep of a season-opening series. The Nittany Lions took control of the game from the onset with two early goals, and outshot the Sharks 46-19.

Penn State Nittany Lions hockey now has two wins from two games to start the season. (Craig Houtz — Penn State Athletics)

The Defining Moment

Long Island got a goal back late in the first period to make it a 2-1 Penn State lead heading into the intermission. A Christian Sarlo interference penalty in the final moments of the period gave the Nittany Lions a few seconds on the penalty kill once the second period began. Penn State killed the penalty easily, and, as Sarlo exited the penalty box, Paul DeNaples found him with a stretch pass, which sent Sarlo in alone to score the third Penn State goal. Long Island never got any closer, and the Nittany Lions coasted to win.

One Big Thing

Guy Gadowsky said after Sunday's win that he felt his team hadn't lived up to expectations offensively. He asked for more aggression in the offensive zone, and more activity from his defensemen closer to goal. He got that from his team on Monday night, with defensemen scoring two of his team's five goals. "It's not something that we focus on," Gadowsky said. "We always needed to generate offense from the back end. We have a long history of that."

Keep An Eye On...

Freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev. The 5-foot-4 left-shooting right-winger scored his first Penn State goal on Monday after collecting two assists in Sunday's action. Gadowsky lauded him for his ability to hunt the puck down, and is excited for what's in store for the speedy forward. "He's fun to watch," Gadowsky said. "Not just his skill and that he's going to score a lot of goals, but I really like how he hunts for pucks, and it fits us pretty well. I think he's going to be a great player for this program."

Goal-scorers

PSU — Christian Berger (1) from Xander Lamppa (1) and Jimmy Dowd (1) (PPG), 9:24 first period PSU — Xander Lamppa (1) from Christian Sarlo (1), 11:45 first period LIU — Jordan Di Cicco (1) from Isaiah Fox (1) and Gustav Muller (1) (PPG), 14:40 first period PSU — Christian Sarlo (1) from Paul DeNaples (1), 0:56 second period PSU — Daniyal Dzhaniyev (1) from Chase McLane (1), 17:10 second period PSU — Clayton Phillips (1) from Kevin Wall (1) and Connor MacEachern (1), 5:42 third period LIU — Max Balinson (1) from Marty Westhaver (1) and Carson Musser (1), 10:34 third period

