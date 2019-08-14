Eight players — six freshmen, a transfer and a walk-on goalie — will join the Nittany Lions, replacing six graduating seniors.

After a long wait, Penn State has finally revealed the second portion of its incoming class after four players signed during the early signing period.





Bobby Hampton, F, Northeastern (Hockey East)

Hampton must redshirt this season before becoming eligible. He has seven career points in 47 games with Northeastern, and will likely fill a defensive role for the Nittany Lions, who will lose their best defensive forward, Nikita Pavlychev, after this season.

Connor MacEachearn, F, Youngstown (USHL)

MacEarchern is a huge, late add for Guy Gadowsky and staff, who flipped MacEachern after he committed to Robert Morris. MacEachern lit up the USHL this year for 26 goals and 30 assists in 62 games. He'll fit right in with Penn State's offense-first style.

Kenny Johnson, D, Victoria (BCHL)

Johnson, the younger brother of Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson, is a late surprise in Penn State's class. At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, he's a sizable defenseman with a powerful shot, who has shown himself to be capable of moving the puck. At 21, he'll also likely bring a more polished game to the Nittany Lions than your typical freshman.

Will Holtforster, G, Penn State Ice Lions (ACHA)

Holtforster will make the jump from the club ranks to be Penn State's third-string goaltender this year, behind Peyton Jones and Oskar Autio.

This group will join the four freshman who signed early. That group features Kevin Wall, a high-scoring Carolina Hurricanes draftee at forward, forward Tyler Gratton, forward Connor McMenamin and defenseman Mason Snell.

Of course, there are notable omissions to the roster, as there are every year with flexible arrival years in college hockey recruiting.

The most notable, though, is not a recruit, but a transfer. Defenseman Clayton Phillips, a Penguins pick who played two seasons at Minnesota, listed Penn State has his university while playing in a high-level summer league, but is not among the newcomers listed.

A variety of other players who were originally due to arrive this season, like Matthew Barnaby, Hunter Carrick and Jimmy Dowd will either delay their arrivals or look for opportunities elsewhere.







