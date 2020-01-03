“We are thrilled to welcome Phil and his family to Penn State,” James Franklin said in a release. “Phil has had success at the highest level as a player, winning two National Championships at Florida and spending four seasons in the NFL. He is a rising star in our profession and has had success in developing tremendous offensive linemen during his time at Boston College with nine players earning All-ACC honors in two seasons. We are excited to bring his knowledge and experiences to Happy Valley.”

Just a few days after the announcement that Penn State wouldn't be renewing the contact of former offensive line coach Matt Limegrover, we now know that Phil Trautwein will be taking his place.

Growing up in Voorhees, N.J., Trautwein played at Florida from 2004-2008, winning two national championships under Urban Meyer. He was an All-SEC first-team member in 2018, as well as All-SEC second-team in 2006. An undrafted free agent coming out of college, Trautwein spent a few years in the NFL. From 2009 to 2012, he spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers.

In 2013, he became a graduate assistant at Boston College before moving to Davidson to become the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in 2016. Trautwein then returned to Boston College in 2018 to coach the offensive line.

“Growing up in New Jersey, I was always a fan of Penn State. It was the best academic and athletic university in the country then, and it remains so today,” Trautwein said in a release. “My family and I are grateful Coach Franklin has given us the opportunity to join the outstanding staff he’s assembled. I could not be more excited to continue building the best offensive line in the country, and to help bring championships to Happy Valley.”

In his two seasons at Boston College, he helped Chris Lindstrom not only earn All-America status, but eventually become first-round draft pick. Trautwein also had three other offensive linemen earn All-ACC honors to 2018. In 2019, all five of his starting offensive linemen earned All-ACC recognition, including John Phillips, who was part of the first-team.

Statistically, the Eagles had one of the best offensive lines in 2019. According to Football Outsiders, Boston College finished 27th or better in every blocking category this year. Comparatively, Penn State was mid-tier in the majority of statistics. The Lions were also one of the worst teams in sack rate (No. 99) and sack rate on passing downs (No. 122).

Click Here to read Penn State's official release on Trautwein's hire.





