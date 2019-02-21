Joe Lorig is the newest member of Penn State's coaching staff.

Just last week it was announced that former Nittany Lion assistant Phil Galiano had taken a job with the New Orleans Saints. Now, Penn State has announced that Lorig will replace Galiano as special teams coordinator.

"We are looking forward to having Joe join our staff," said head coach James Franklin via a press release. "We conducted a comprehensive study of special teams coordinators across the country to find the best fit for our staff and identified Joe as the best candidate. His special teams units have a history of being among the best in the country and we know he can continue that success here. I have also known Joe for many years, dating back to when we worked together at Idaho State under Larry Lewis."

Lorig, who was just hired by Texas Tech last month, spent the past three season at Memphis, where he coached special teams and outside linebackers. While coaching the Tigers, his kick return unit twice ranked in the top five nationally, while his kick return defense ranked in the top 20 all three seasons. Neither his kick return or punt return units allowed a touchdown during his entire tenure at Memphis. He also helped kicker Jake Elliott become a Lou Groza semifinalist in 2016.