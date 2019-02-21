Penn State hires Joe Lorig as new special teams coach
Joe Lorig is the newest member of Penn State's coaching staff.
Just last week it was announced that former Nittany Lion assistant Phil Galiano had taken a job with the New Orleans Saints. Now, Penn State has announced that Lorig will replace Galiano as special teams coordinator.
"We are looking forward to having Joe join our staff," said head coach James Franklin via a press release. "We conducted a comprehensive study of special teams coordinators across the country to find the best fit for our staff and identified Joe as the best candidate. His special teams units have a history of being among the best in the country and we know he can continue that success here. I have also known Joe for many years, dating back to when we worked together at Idaho State under Larry Lewis."
Lorig, who was just hired by Texas Tech last month, spent the past three season at Memphis, where he coached special teams and outside linebackers. While coaching the Tigers, his kick return unit twice ranked in the top five nationally, while his kick return defense ranked in the top 20 all three seasons. Neither his kick return or punt return units allowed a touchdown during his entire tenure at Memphis. He also helped kicker Jake Elliott become a Lou Groza semifinalist in 2016.
"I am extremely excited to join the staff at Penn State University and begin working with such a storied program," Lorig said. "Penn State is a program with outstanding players, coaches and tradition. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Franklin and his entire coaching staff. My wife, three children and I are very appreciative of the opportunity to join the Nittany Lion family, and we look forward to helping Penn State win championships!"
In addition to his time at Memphis, Lorig also coached at UTEP (2007), Arizona State (2012-2013) and Utah State (2014-2015). He coached linebackers at both UTEP and Utah State, while also coaching safeties in his final season in Logan, Utah.
While at Arizona State, his punter, Josh Hubner, earned All-America honors in 2012, while his kicker, Zane Gonzalez, was a Freshman All-American the following season.
