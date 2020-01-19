Penn State hires former Miami assistant Taylor Stubblefield
Penn State announced Sunday that former Miami assistant Taylor Stubblefield would replace Gerad Parker as the school's next wide receiver coach.
"We are excited to have Taylor, Georgia and Jagger join our Penn State family," Franklin said. "Taylor has a strong familiarity with the Big Ten Conference. He was an elite wide receiver as an All-American at Purdue, setting NCAA, Big Ten and school receiving records, some of which he still holds today. He will bring his passion and knowledge to our young wide receiver room. Taylor has a wide range of experiences as a coach, both at the college and professional levels. Taylor really separated himself during the interview process and we are thrilled about the future of our wide receivers under his guidance."
The 37-year old coach has had a long and varied career since his playing days at Purdue from 2001-2004. In the time since, he has made brief appearances in the NFL and in the CFL as a player, then moved into coaching. His stops have included Central Washington, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Central Michigan, New Mexico, Wake Forest, Utah, the Toronto Argonauts, and Air Force, before landing at Miami last January.
According to ProFootballFocus, Miami's receivers graded out at 67.0 for the season, which came in at No. 80 nationally among the 130 FBS teams. K.J. Osborn led the unit with 50 catches for 547 yards and five touchdown receptions, followed by Mike Harley (38 receptions), Jeff Thomas (31), Dee Wiggins (20), and Mark Pope (18).
January 19, 2020
"It's a great honor to join Coach Franklin and the Penn State football family," Stubblefield said. "As a product of the Big Ten, I embrace the magnitude of coaching at one of the premier programs in the nation and in one of the most accomplished conferences in all of college football. My family and I are fired up to call State College home."
As a player at Purdue, Stubblefield was a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award during his senior season. His 316 receptions is still a career record in the Big Ten. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior and first-team accolades as a senior.
