Penn State announced Sunday that former Miami assistant Taylor Stubblefield would replace Gerad Parker as the school's next wide receiver coach. "We are excited to have Taylor, Georgia and Jagger join our Penn State family," Franklin said. "Taylor has a strong familiarity with the Big Ten Conference. He was an elite wide receiver as an All-American at Purdue, setting NCAA, Big Ten and school receiving records, some of which he still holds today. He will bring his passion and knowledge to our young wide receiver room. Taylor has a wide range of experiences as a coach, both at the college and professional levels. Taylor really separated himself during the interview process and we are thrilled about the future of our wide receivers under his guidance."

Stubblefield spent the last season at Miami. (Miami Athletics)

The 37-year old coach has had a long and varied career since his playing days at Purdue from 2001-2004. In the time since, he has made brief appearances in the NFL and in the CFL as a player, then moved into coaching. His stops have included Central Washington, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Central Michigan, New Mexico, Wake Forest, Utah, the Toronto Argonauts, and Air Force, before landing at Miami last January. According to ProFootballFocus, Miami's receivers graded out at 67.0 for the season, which came in at No. 80 nationally among the 130 FBS teams. K.J. Osborn led the unit with 50 catches for 547 yards and five touchdown receptions, followed by Mike Harley (38 receptions), Jeff Thomas (31), Dee Wiggins (20), and Mark Pope (18).