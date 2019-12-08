Penn State is bound for a New Year's Six bowl for the third time in the last four years.

The Nittany Lions will play Memphis, the highest ranked Group of Five team, in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 28 at 12 p.m in Arlington, Texas. The game will precede the two semifinal playoff games and will air on ESPN.

It will be the first matchup all-time between the Nittany Lions and the Tigers.

The Nittany Lions finished No. 10 in the final rankings, while the Tigers ended their season at No. 17. Memphis' head coach, Mike Norvell, was officially announced as Florida State's new coach earlier today. It's unclear if he'll coach his team one last time against the Lions.

It's the first ever New Year's Six bowl appearance for Memphis, and the first appearance in the Cotton Bowl for Penn State since 1975.

Memphis finished the season 12-1, with its only loss coming at Temple. They defeated Cincinnati Saturday, 29-24, to win the AAC championship game.

Penn State is one of three Big Ten teams to earn New Year's Six bowl appearances, joining Wisconsin and Ohio State. Following a tough battle with the Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship, the Badgers ultimately earned the Rose Bowl bid. Wisconsin will face Oregon, Jan. 1. The Sugar Bowl will be Georgia vs. Baylor, also on Jan. 1. Virginia will face Florida in the Orange Bowl, Jan. 30.