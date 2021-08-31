Penn State head coach James Franklin optimistic as Lions prep for Wisconsin

Penn State head coach James Franklin has been doing this for years. Now entering his eighth season with the Nittany Lions, with another three seasons at Vanderbilt before his arrival, plus another 15 years as an assistant coach before that, Franklin is intimately familiar with the process of focusing the depth chart. At Penn State this season, citing the decisions of many of the Big Ten’s other programs, he opted not to make that depth public. But the conversations and decisions that produce the pecking order on a position-by-position basis will have already been made well in advance of the Nittany Lions’ Sept. 4 matchup at Wisconsin to open the 2021 season. And Franklin characterized the normalcy of the process Tuesday in his first weekly press conference of the 2021 season, done virtually via Zoom due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols and concerns. “For the most part, our players know based on the rotation at practice and if there is a change, then they're seeing it reflected in their reps in practice,” Franklin said. “One of the things that I made sure this past week is that all of our coaches have had clear communication with their players and have a really good understanding kind of where they're at. But for the most part, the players see it the same way as the coaches.” With that, Franklin had an opportunity through the rest of the press conference to offer his thoughts on some of those depth battles through the preseason, gauge his program going into the season, gauge the Nittany Lions’ opponent this Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, and more. Our news, notes, and observations from the first weekly press conference of the 2021 season:

1) Does Penn State have a starting left guard?

Well, yes. Kind of, anyway. But Franklin isn’t saying who. Given the coach’s message that the local media typically knows and has a feel for the depth chart, though, consider it a safe assumption that junior college transfer and fifth-year senior Anthony Whigan is going to be the first left guard on the field Saturday in Madison. A consistent presence at the program’s partially open practices this preseason, the 6-foot-4, 316-pound Whigan is poised to build on his 11 career games of experience, mostly on special teams. But, he’ll do so in a rotation with Harvard graduate transfer Eric Wilson, who had 22 games of experience with the Crimson before coming to Penn State. “It'll be a rotation. Right now, Whigan and Wilson will be the two guys that will probably rotate there,” Franklin said. “And both have shown some really good things.” Franklin’s ‘right now’ preface might be worth keeping in mind as the season progresses, though. At one point positioned to compete for the starting job at left guard this preseason, Sal Wormley, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound redshirt sophomore, could again be part of the equation there if available, it would appear. In the meantime, Franklin offered his confidence in both Whigan and Wilson as the first game of the season nears. “Whigan has been with us for a while and has really had the right attitude and the right approach and has worked his tail off,” Franklin said. “And Eric's a young man who transferred in. I think it was an adjustment when he first got here but he continues to get better. So they'll both play on Saturday.”

2) Setting expectations for Penn State’s receivers

Another one of the Nittany Lions’ preseason position battles this month for the third starting receiver spot appears to be settled, even though Franklin didn’t formally make an announcement. Speaking at length about the potential ahead of Jahan Dotson’s senior season in the program after returning from a third-team All-Big Ten performance in 2020, Franklin turned his attention first to the two true freshmen who made an impact with the Nittany Lions last year. “KeAndre and Parker they gained an invaluable amount of experience on game days, but then also how to practice, and how to prepare, and how to eat and sleep, and just how to be a big-time division one student-athlete,” Franklin said. “So they've grown up dramatically over the last year and that experience that they gained last year will be really valuable.” Franklin left the door open that those three won’t be enough for the Nittany Lions to reach their goals as an offense without contributions from the rest of the room, though. Two, in particular, Franklin said, were essential to garnering contributions from this season. “There's a bunch of veterans that we think should, and need to, have big roles for us. Guys that have been with us for a long time,” Franklin said. “You look at guys like CSB, Cam Sullivan-Brown, who is a guy that we've been excited about since the day he stepped on campus, but with that, he's kind of battled the injury bug. Daniel George is another guy; big, strong, athletic. He's got the longest reception in Beaver Stadium history. “Those are two guys that we really need to take that step this year. And we think they can. There's a lot of confidence in them and a lot of belief in them. And we're going to need them either to be starters or rotational guys for us this year.” Franklin also pointed to true freshmen Liam Clifford and Harrison Wallace, plus transfer receiver Winston Eubanks, redshirt freshman Malick Meiga, and walk-on Justin Weller as helping to round out a “good group” that “needs to take a step” for the program and quarterback Sean Clifford this season. RELATED: Who are Penn State's 'freak' athletes? Dwight Galt ranks top Nittany Lions

3) Speaking of quarterbacks

After a bit of a song-and-dance last Wednesday evening following the program’s partially open practice at Beaver Stadium, avoiding naming his quarterback depth, Franklin acknowledged redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson as the team’s backup quarterback coming out of preseason camp. Early enrollee Christian Veilleux, then, is the third-team signal-caller heading into the season. As something of a major question mark for the program through the offseason, particularly as it relates to a contingency plan if Clifford isn’t available for any reason this year, Franklin offered some encouraging words at Roberson’s performance through the month of August. “He's done some really nice things. He's thrown for a high percentage,” Franklin said. “For a while there, his attempts without an interception was ridiculously high, he had thrown a bunch of balls without turning the ball over.” Continuing, Franklin added that though the physical element of Roberson’s game is appealing, the program is still working on the development of his confidence from a cognitive side of things. “When he's confident pre-snap with what to do, he's very effective pos- snap. It's getting him consistently really confident pre-snap with what we're trying to do and why and how,” Franklin said. “But I think he's opened a lot of eyes this camp and... we'd love to get some meaningful reps in games.”

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will call the game from the sidelines Saturday at Wisconsin. (Greg Pickel/BWI)

4) Offensive opportunities