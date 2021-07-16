Penn State gets 2023 commit; decision previews, more: Friday's 5th quarter

The NCAA calendar says that July is a dead period in the college football world, but it has been anything but for the Penn State football program. Seven high school players have committed to the Nittany Lions since the month began. Six came over five days in the Class of 2021 between July 2-6. Then, Rivals100 Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier became the latest high school prospect to decide he wants to wear blue and white in the future on Thursday. More potential pledges are on the horizon as we reach the weekend. The Friday Fifth Quarter previews those, reviews the latest decision, and looks ahead to Big Ten Media Days as the unofficial kickoff to the 2021 season approaches.

1. Lions land a big-time offensive lineman

Alex Birchmeier in action at Broad Run High School in Virginia. Rivals photo (Submitted Photo)

Penn State head coach James Franklin was thrilled to announce that he had hired Phil Trautwein away from Boston College a couple of years ago. It's not hard to see why. The former national champion at Florida turned excellent offensive line coach is also a recruiting machine, which is how he helped lead a staff-wide effort to reel in Birchmeier, who is the nation's No. 61 player according to Rivals in the Class of 2023. "Phil has had success at the highest level as a player, winning two National Championships at Florida and spending four seasons in the NFL," Franklin said in a released statement at the time of the hiring. "He is a rising star in our profession and has had success in developing tremendous offensive linemen during his time at Boston College with nine players earning All-ACC honors in two seasons. We are excited to bring his knowledge and experiences to Happy Valley." Related: Birchmeier: 'I wanted to do this now because I want to be a leader' Birchmeier could be the next all-conference standout mentored by Trautwein. Admittedly, it's high praise and perhaps shared too early. Still, his frame and film indicate that he could be molded into any of the five spots in the trenches, even if he projects as an interior lineman, and probably a center, at the college level. Better yet. Birchmeier told BWI's Ryan Snyder that he committed so soon because he wants to be a leader in his class. Penn State's successful Class of 2022 is aided by peer recruiting, and now its next potential signing group is headlined by someone ready to step into that role. Suffice it to say, this is a huge, literally and figuratively, get for the Nittany Lions.



2. Commitment preview: Kaytron Allen

Today is decision day for four-star Bradenton, Fla., IMG Academy running back Kaytron Allen. The Virginia native who is currently playing at one of the best prep programs in the country visited Penn State, Michigan State, Georgia, and Florida during the visit window in June, and the Lions are the favorite before his announcement, which is expected to take place around 5 p.m. eastern time. A 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior, Allen is Rivals' sixth-ranked back at his position and checks in at No. 118 overall. Penn State already has one running back committed in four-star Governor Mifflin standout Nicholas Singleton, and adding Allen would equal a massive haul for position coach Ja'Juan Seider. The Lions set their sights on adding two talented ball carriers in this cycle, and picking up Allen's pledge would not only end the program's efforts in the backfield but also equal an incredible one-two punch should both put pen to paper during the early signing period in December.

3. Commitment preview: Jordan Allen

Louisiana running back Jordan Allen will make his announcement on Saturday. (Rivals.com)

Penn State will enter the weekend with just a lone true defensive back commitment from safety Tyrece Mills, but the Lackawanna College standout could soon have company. Layfayette, La., Christian Academy three-star corner Jordan Allen will make his choice this weekend. The Lions hold four FutureCast picks, including one from BWI expert Ryan Snyder. Allen checks in at 6-foot, 180 pounds and took summer visits to Miami and Louisville. A family matter kept him from visiting State College, but that does not appear to be a roadblock entering decision day. Corners coach Terry Smith is leading the Lions' efforts. "Coach Smith keeps telling me that I'm their number one guy and that they need me to bring the defense together because I'm a very versatile guy," Allen told BWI last week. "He said that he can see me playing a couple different positions. "Coach Franklin calls me all the time and we talk about all the different things he thinks I can accomplish when I get there. He's been showing me different videos and stuff like that to get me more comfortable with the school." Landing Allen would be a slam dunk for Penn State, which has recruited the corner position at a high level over the last handful of classes. He will announce at his high school, which has turned out several high-level recruits. Penn State's only other possible future secondary member is C.D. East athlete Mehki Flowers, who could play receiver or safety at the next level.

4. Getting ready for Big Ten Media Days

It may be hard to believe, but at this time next week, Penn State will have wrapped up its time at the annual unofficial season kickoff. Franklin will be with a trio of to-be-announced players at the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis next Thursday, and all four will spend plenty of time with local and national reporters. Perhaps the most intriguing topic to address is where Franklin feels his team is before camp with about a month-and-a-half until the opener. What has he heard about and observed during summer workouts and player-led drills? Is anyone unexpected standing out? Which teammates do the players see taking the next step? Will any surprising roster news come up? Franklin and his players will answer all of those questions and more inside of Lucas Oil Stadium, and it will be a breath of fresh air -- quite literally -- after the pandemic canceled events like this one last summer.

5. Dennis-Sutton week is almost here

Maryland five-star Dani Dennis-Sutton poses for a photo. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)