The aim, according to head coach Patrick Chambers, is for the Nittany Lion veterans to play to their capability this season. Coming off an NIT championship last year, those returning starters include junior forward Lamar Stevens, senior wing Josh Reaves, redshirt junior center Mike Watkins and even, down the stretch at least, sophomore power forward John Harrar. Experienced players also return in point guard Jamari Wheeler, senior forward Deivis Zemgulis, and next semester, senior forward Satchel Pierce. Still, absent second-round NBA Draft pick Tony Carr, plus senior guard Shep Garner and senior center Julian Moore, the Nittany Lions will undoubtedly need to rely on their true freshman class to contribute this season. Joining the team this summer and practicing this fall, the likes of Myles Dread, Rasir Bolton, Myreon Jones, and Daniil Kasatkin will get that chance. Armed with those returners, however, Chambers expects that reliance to be less critical than it might have been even two years ago.

Bolton practiced Tuesday afternoon at the BJC. Nate Bauer/BWI

“As long as our vets do their job, I think if we can just get a consistent effort from the freshmen. And what that means is, if Myles is on, all right we're good. If Myles is having a tough night, well we got Rasir, you got Myreon Jones, you got Daniil Kasatkin, you got other guys that are able to make plays and make shots and you can put on the floor.

“That's the beauty of Josh and Lamar (and John) leading this team… so the freshmen don't feel like they have to do everything. They just have to hit open shots, which is kind of exciting. And defend and rebound, of course.” All of which suits the freshman class just fine. Understanding the significance of the departures of Carr and Garner specifically to the guard positions, Dread insisted that his mindset is not one of having to replace that which has been lost. “We have a new team this year. We're ready to go. We're ready to fire,” said Dread. “Coach Chambers told me that my job is to shoot the ball and don't lose confidence ever. Just keep shooting the ball, keep shooting the ball, keep shooting the ball, and good things will happen.” So far, Dread’s limited experience has been met with positive results. According to Stevens at the team’s preseason media day on Tuesday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center, Dread filled it up in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday to the tune of 26 points in 25 minutes, knocking down 5-of-8 shots from beyond-the-arc. The 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington D.C. comes off a senior season at Gonzaga College High School in which he hit 42 percent of his 3-pointers. The clip is in line with what Chambers reported for all of the freshmen collectively this preseason, shooting “north of 40 percent right now in practice,” according to the head coach. “It's practice, though, so we've got to see what we do in these scrimmages coming up and then we'll kind of gauge where we are,” added Chambers. “But they get in here, they get in the gym, they work on it so they have the green light so they can shoot it.”

Dread is already standing out as a shooter with the Lions this preseason.