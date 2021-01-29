We're continuing a detailed look at the new arrivals within the Penn State football program in the coming days and weeks, which includes six transfers and another eight high school prospects being welcomed into the Nittany Lion family. With winter workouts beginning last week and the transfers and early enrollees already on campus and working with the program, we first touched on graduate transfer running back John Lovett out of Baylor, then corner John Dixon from South Carolina, and most recently defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, a fifth-year senior transfer coming from Duke.

Today, we'll turn our attention to Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who joins the Nittany Lions after four years with the Owls. What type of players is Penn State getting?

We checked in with OwlScoop.com publisher John DiCarlo to learn more about Ebiketie as his career at Penn State begins:

