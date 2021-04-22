Penn State football will open Beaver Stadium's doors to the general public for its final practice session of the spring Friday evening. The university announced its plans on its Instagram account Wednesday night.

It is the first time that any member of the general public will be allowed inside Beaver Stadium for a football event since November 30, 2019, when Penn State defeated Rutgers 27-6. Last Saturday's open practice was attended only by Penn State freshmen.

The practice is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.