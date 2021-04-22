Penn State football to hold open practice Friday
Penn State football will open Beaver Stadium's doors to the general public for its final practice session of the spring Friday evening. The university announced its plans on its Instagram account Wednesday night.
It is the first time that any member of the general public will be allowed inside Beaver Stadium for a football event since November 30, 2019, when Penn State defeated Rutgers 27-6. Last Saturday's open practice was attended only by Penn State freshmen.
The practice is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Free tickets are required ahead of time and are already no longer available. Penn State says there will be no walk-up, day-of-practice tickets available.
This is the second Penn State practice of the spring that did not take place totally behind closed doors.
Penn State spent a good portion of that practice playing a controlled scrimmage. It is unclear if James Franklin and his staff plan to do the same for Friday's practice.
The practice will not air on television and is not expected to be streamed.
