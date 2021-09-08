Penn State football: Three takeaways from PSU's Wednesday media session

Penn State Nittany Lions football welcomed media members to Holuba Hall on Wednesday as Penn State prepares to take on Ball State this Saturday. Penn State head coach James Franklin and star wideout Jahan Dotson stepped up to the microphone to speak with reporters. Here are the key takeaways from what they had to say.

Penn State Nittany Lions football wideout Winston Eubanks transferred to Happy Valley this winter.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Home Cooking at Beaver Stadium

Franklin was asked about whether there might be some disadvantages to playing at home in front of a full Beaver Stadium that fans might not anticipate. Before answering that question directly, Franklin stopped to highlight one very key advantage: The noise made by the home crowd all but eliminates any idea of the away team using a cadence to snap the ball. That helps the Nittany Lions to accumulate high sack totals at home by giving their pass rushers an edge at the point of attack. As far as the disadvantages of playing at home, there were a variety of things Franklin touched on, such as the distractions of getting tickets for friends and family, among other things. The crowd noise can also pose issues for the Penn State defense, Franklin said. "It causes some challenges on the defensive side of the ball from a communication standpoint,'" Franklin said. "They're not used to having to communicate over the noise. They don't get that in practice very often, and then obviously when you're on the road you don't really deal with that a lot." RELATED: Penn State Nittany Lions undeterred by grueling Week One



Eubanks to play a key role

One of the true surprises when looking at the snap count chart after Penn State's victory over Wisconsin was the involvement of wideout Winston Eubanks, a transfer from Shippensburg. Eubanks played six snaps for the Nittany Lions — three out wide and three in the slot. It might not seem like much, but it was the most any PSU wide receiver outside of the three starters, and Dotson says there's more to come. "He's going to play a major role for this team during the season," Dotson said. "He came in, he's been working harder than anyone I know on this team. He's going to play a major role on this team. He does every single little thing you want him to do, he knows every single position."

Added weight key for Arnold Ebiketie