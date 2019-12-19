If there's one thing that Penn State fans have learned throughout James Franklin's tenure, it's that he and his assistants will leave no stone unturned on the recruiting trail. All that travel and hard work has paid off over the years, too. If you look back at the 2014 and 2015 classes, you'll find players like Amani Oruwariye, Grant Haley and Robert Windsor, all of whom resided well outside Penn State's normal recruiting territory. Those constant visits, especially late in the cycle, which is when all three committed, required a lot of time and travel, but the staff's efforts paid off. Now, Oruwariye and Halley are playing in the NFL. Windsor should be joining them in a few months.

Nowadays, after a Big Ten championship and multiple New Year's Six bowl appearances, recruiting has been taken to another level. Over the past few years, we've seen some of the nation's best prospects intrigued in the program. In some cases, that's required even more travel. After all, if you want to compete with the best programs in college football, you have to recruit nationally. That's a must.

So, what goes into all of that travel? What goes into coordinating helicopters, private planes and everything else that allows the Nittany Lions to recruit at such a high-level? We caught up with recruiting coordinator Terrell Smith following Franklin's Signing Day press conference to learn more about the process.

If you're unfamiliar with Smith, he joined Penn State's staff at the end of March. Previously, he was the Director of Football Operations at Duke, which is also his alma mater. Playing safety, Smith earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2003. He totaled over 300 tackles over the course of his career.

