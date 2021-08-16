Penn State football: Takeaways from 'B1G Show' featuring the Nittany Lions

The Big Ten Network summer bus tour rolled into State College on Saturday to see the Penn State football team in action. Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith, Gerry DiNardo, and Joshua Perry were in town to see head coach James Franklin's team in action. They then talked about the Nittany Lions and Rutgers during the 'B1G Show' on Monday night. Here's what we learned from the half hour episode that reairs multiple times this week (see schedule information below).

A Penn State football helmet sits between two footballs at the Nittany Lions' media day on Aug. 7, 2021 in State College. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Mike Yurcich talks offense

Because the show was split between two teams and kicked off with Monday's Associated Press top-25 news, it wasn't as in-depth on the Nittany Lions or Scarlet Knights as these have been in the past. That said, we did hear from new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who touched on a pair of topics with Gerry DiNardo: On Sean Clifford: "I think anytime you inherit a quarterback with as much passion for the game, desire, and willingness to be great, he has really good leadership qualities, he has great experience, he’s really clean fundamentally, so the first step is getting to know him as a person and develop a relationship, and then figure out how does he process information and learn? Then, I can adapt my different techniques, how I teach, to try to connect the dots with him." On making PSU more explosive/his offense: "I learned a long time ago from the great Larry Kehres, it’s about players, formation, and plays in that order. I think that’s a really good fundamental and foundation to fall back on."

Howard Griffith's takeaways

Former Illinois standout, multi-time Super Bowl champion, and longtime commentator Howard Griffith gave a couple of thoughts on the Nittany Lions during a segment with network host Dave Revsine. "I really like what’s happening in the secondary. It’s a veteran group and there’s also a younger guy coming on in [Kalen King], who has All-Big Ten and possibly All-American type talent," Griffith said. Griffith added that Joey Porter Jr.'s development will allow King to grow into his role during his first season on campus and also gave a shoutout to Tariq Castro-Fields before discussing the other side of the ball with a focus on the running backs. "I'm going to go on record here: To this point, this is our seventh stop, and this is the best running back group we've seen," Griffith said. "To me, it's going to be who gets the hot hand, and that person is going to be the beneficiary of getting the most carries."

Thoughts from James Franklin

The leader of the Lions answered a trio of questions from Revsine: On Clifford: "I think when you take the whole package, two years ago, the success that he had, the struggles last year, battling through that, I think it's going to help him this year. I think he's going to have a really good year for us." On the running backs: "For us, in college football, you're going to play three backs, and if anyone gets banged up, that fourth guy better be ready to play. We want to keep our guys fresh for the fourth quarter, for late in the season, and for their career, including the NFL as well. On a lack of turnovers on defense/too many turnovers on offense: "We played great defense here for a while but that's an area we can get better, and that can help us take a significant step on the defensive side of the ball, and on the offensive side of the ball, we have to protect the football."

How can I watch the show?

