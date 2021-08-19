Penn State football: Stubblefield issues challenge to Parker Washington

"This fall camp, we've got to be smart," Stubblefield said. "He's got to be smart. He's got to go hard. His level of play has to increase."

Now, Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield is asking for more.

Even within an offense that lacked fluidity and didn't provide much of a downfield threat, Washington managed to perform, finishing the nine-game season with 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

Penn State Nittany Lions football wide receiver Parker Washington couldn't have given much more in 2020 as a true freshman.

Washington's experiences in the lead-up to the season in 2020 were identical to what other true freshmen around the country dealt with as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With isolations and virtual connections still the norm, Washington got little in the way of on-the-field opportunities to learn.

In fact, Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford revealed that he didn't even throw to Washington until shortly before the Nittany Lions opener at Indiana.

"The first time that I threw to Parker was two weeks before the first game," Clifford said this spring. "I think that was the first time I actually got a bunch of reps with him. It makes you appreciate this time that we have even more."

For Washington, it also underscores its importance.

With a full offseason regimen now nearly under his belt, Stubblefield is banking on improvement, but he's also asking Washington to add different elements to his game.

"We're challenging him to use his voice more," Stubblefield said. "To not just sit back and kind of let plays come to him, but to go and attack some plays and be a little bit more of a vocal leader. In some regards, the level of expectation for him, and for himself, has improved and has increased."

Washington's teammates and coaches have complimented his ball skills throughout the offseason, highlighting an "unbelievable" one-handed catch that he made during spring ball.

"He's quick," Stubblefield said. "He's fast. He catches the ball like crazy."

Now, it's about taking the next step. And Stubblefield has been pushing Washington to do just that.

"I'm going to challenge Parker every day," Stubblefield said.