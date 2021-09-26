Penn State used 63 players on Saturday in a 38-17 win over FCS program Villanova on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Head coach James Franklin and his staff used the triumph as an opportunity to rest starters and key reserves as quickly as possible while also giving players further down the depth chart extremely valuable reps.

PFF kept track of how much each Nittany Lion played throughout the win, and some of the numbers help indicate who is where in the positional pecking order.

Check out the rundown below.