Penn State football snap counts: Who played the most against Iowa?
Penn State's final snap count from Saturday's 23-20 loss at Iowa looked vastly different than most would've expected prior to kickoff.
Injuries were a problem in this contest, as Sean Clifford and PJ Mustipher missed a significant chunk of the game, as did Jonathan Sutherland, Devyn Ford, and John Lovett. It meant that many backups saw the most action of their respective careers, while other starters were asked to play a bigger chunk of reps than expected.
PFF kept track of how much each Nittany Lion played throughout the setback.
Check out the rundown below.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
27
|
20
|
47 (58.02%)
|
28
|
6
|
34 (41.97%)
Running Backs
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
35
|
11
|
46 (56.79%)
|
18
|
16
|
34 (41.97%)
|
5
|
1
|
6 (7.4%)
Wide Receivers
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
54
|
26
|
80 (98.76%)
|
41
|
12
|
53 (65.43%)
|
27
|
13
|
40 (49.38%)
|
28
|
10
|
38 (46.91%)
