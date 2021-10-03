Penn State ran over Indiana Saturday night in Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions had the ball more, ran more plays than their Big Ten East counterpart, and scored 24 points to the visitor's zero thanks to another strong performance on defense and timely scoring on offense.

Pro Football Focus kept track of how much each Nittany Lion played throughout the win, and like every week, we have the complete rundown ready for you to review.

Fans can check out the Penn State-Indiana snap counts below.