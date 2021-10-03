Penn State football snap counts: Who played the most against Indiana?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Penn State ran over Indiana Saturday night in Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions had the ball more, ran more plays than their Big Ten East counterpart, and scored 24 points to the visitor's zero thanks to another strong performance on defense and timely scoring on offense.
Pro Football Focus kept track of how much each Nittany Lion played throughout the win, and like every week, we have the complete rundown ready for you to review.
Fans can check out the Penn State-Indiana snap counts below.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
45
|
31
|
76 (93.82%)
|
0
|
5
|
5 (6.17%)
Running Backs
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
19
|
12
|
31 (38.27%)
|
14
|
12
|
26 (32.09%)
|
10
|
10
|
20 (24.69%)
|
6
|
7
|
13 (16.04%)
Wide Receivers
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
41
|
27
|
68 (83.95%)
|
39
|
20
|
59 (72.83%)
|
31
|
23
|
54 (66.66%)
|
13
|
8
|
21 (25.92%)
|
2
|
6
|
8 (9.876%)
|
0
|
1
|
1 (1.234%)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news