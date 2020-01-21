Defensive end Shaka Toney is returning to Penn State for his final season with the Nittany Lions.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL released its list of the 99 underclassmen that have been granted eligibility in the 2020 NFL Draft. WR KJ Hamler and DE Yetur Gross-Matos were the only two Nittany Lions on the list.

A three-year letterman at Penn State, Toney racked up 41 tackles in 2019, including eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. All were career highs. He also forced a fumble and had five quarterback hurries.

Coming out of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, Toney was a three-star prospect on Rivals. He committed to Penn State during the 2015 Lasch Bash barbecue and held firm to that commitment, despite a late visit to Pitt before signing day. There was some thought that he'd eventually play linebacker when he arrived in State College - he weighed just around 200 pounds coming out of high school - but Toney was determined to make an impact along the defensive line.

It proved to be a good decision. For his career, he's now totaled 84 tackles and 15.5 sacks. In 2018, had the best game of his career against Indiana, tying a school record with four sacks in one game. He followed that up this past season with three sacks against Purdue.

Next season, Toney is expected to lead a group of defensive ends that includes Adisa Isaac, Jayson Oweh and Shane Simmons, among others. It was reported earlier today that Daniel Joseph has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Toney is also far from the only Nittany Lions that elected to return for the 2020 season. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, tight end Pat Freiermuth, as well as offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries, all decided to return for what's expected to be a special season in Happy Valley.

