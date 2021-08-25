Penn State football: Sean and Liam Clifford launch workout app, NIL venture

Users can sign up to get workout regiments from the Clifford brothers online or on a specially designed mobile app. The first month of the service is available for $1.

Sean and his younger brother, Liam , a freshman wideout for the Nittany Lions, announced on Tuesday a new venture called " Clifford Bros Training. "

Penn State Nittany Lions football quarterback Sean Clifford continues to make NIL moves, and this time he's not alone.

On the app, customers can receive instructional workout videos, programs, motivational videos and recipes from the Clifford brothers.

They will additionally have access to the Clifford brothers via a closed Facebook group, as well as a direct line on the app for questions.

Sean in particular has been among the most active Penn State football players on the NIL market this summer, after the state of Pennsylvania passed legislation opening the door for these transactions as of July 1.

Sean is entering his fifth season on campus at Penn State and his third season as the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions.

Liam, on the other hand, arrived ths summer.

Because of the difference in age between the two brothers, this will be the first time they've been part of an organized team together.

“I feel so blessed — and he does too — just to have the opportunity to be in this position,” Sean said this spring. “We’ve thrown the ball together in the backyard and we’ve played the neighbors and we’ve done pick up basketball and baseball. We’ve done all these things but we’ve never been on a true team together.

“We’ve always talked about how it would be so great to finally play together on the same team, and for that to finally be coming true this year, it makes me so excited.”