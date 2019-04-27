It didn't take long for some of Penn State's top remaining NFL prospects to sign their first professional contracts. That includes two underclassmen that were hoping to get drafted: OL Ryan Bates and DT Kevin Givens.

According to NFLDraftDiamonds.com, Bates will sign for his hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles. He's not the only undrafted free agent to sign with Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, as WR DeAndre Thompkins is also headed to the City of Brotherly Love. Thompkins confirmed via instagram.

Meanwhile, Givens' agent, Kaveh Akbari, confirmed to Altoona Mirror reporter Neil Rudel that the Altoona native will sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Finally, former Penn State long snapper Kyle Vasey confirmed via Twitter that he'll sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

As mentioned, both Bates and Givens decided to forgo their senior seasons with hopes of being drafted. According to Gil Brandt of NFL Network, there were 103 underclassmen that declared early for the draft this year and 30 were forced to sign free agent contracts.

Bates and Thompkins will join two other former Nittany Lions in Philadelphia. RB Miles Sanders was selected in the second round by the Eagles, while DE Shareef Miller heard his name called late in the fourth round.

ADDED: 10 PM ET

LB Koa Farmer confirmed he'll sign with the Oakland Raiders.

RB Johnathan Thomas confirmed he'll sign with the Cincinnati Bengals