Penn State football report card: Grading the loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OHIO -- Another Saturday equaled another loss for the Penn State football program. The Nittany Lions battled in front of 102,951 fans at Ohio Stadium and put on a much better display than they did a week ago against Illinois, but the outcome was the same: A Big Ten defeat. Head coach James Franklin's team is now 5-3 ahead of next week's 3:30 p.m. matchup at Maryland. Before we dive into that, it's time to hand out the grades from this performance.

Penn State running back Keyvone Leed cuts upfield against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 33-24. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Offense: C

Sean Clifford chucked it 52 times on this night, finishing with a 67 percent completion mark in addition to 361 passing yards, a touchdown, one interception, and a fumble that led to a touchdown. Ball security has not been as much of an issue this season for the Nittany Lions' attack compared to year's past, but it showed its ugly head in this one, much to the detriment of the visitors. After the game, Franklin said he felt the run game was better, and it did do more than a 33-yard output on 29 carries might indicate. But, it remains true that Penn State cannot run when it wants to, hasn't been able to, and probably will never be able to this fall. A Noah Cain fumble didn't cost the team any points early but was also an issue worth noting. Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington both topped 100 yards to the tune of 11 catches for 127 yards and nine for 108, respectively, and five PSU players caught at least four passes. Drops did pop up again, too, though, as they have throughout the season. Up front, Penn State struggled to keep Ohio State at bay at times as the Buckeyes finished with four sacks, eight tackles for loss, and five quarterback hurries. Overall, the attack was much more functional than it was a week ago and Mike Yurcich called a fine game, but turnovers and not enough consistency from drive-to-drive did Penn State in on this night.

Defense: B

We said it in our posts leading up to game day: For Penn State to win, it was going to have to outscore the Buckeyes, which is of course extremely obvious. What we really meant, though, was that the defense would have to do enough to give the offense a chance to do that. By and large, Brent Pry's unit did that. Ohio State was held 16 points under its season average and turned touchdowns into either field goals or empty drives far more than coach Ryan Day would prefer. The Nittany Lions were fast and ferocious early on but the pass rush waned throughout the balance of the contest, which allowed CJ Stroud to hit enough open receivers to win. Missed tackles were pretty costly, too, as were a few possibly questionable penalties that went against Joey Porter Jr., who said after the game that Penn State didn't play up to its standard on defense. That might be true, but it felt like they did nearly enough to win if the offense could have done just a little bit more, and that justifies this grade in our book.

Special teams: C+

Jordan Stout continues to be a game-changer in the punting and kickoff departments. Ohio State never had any chance to return anything as Stout boomed touchbacks and averaged nearly 50 yards over four punts. The grade is knocked down, though, due to both his missed 49-yard field goal and the fact that Penn State chooses, maybe wisely and maybe not, to do next to nothing in its own return game, even when opportunities present themselves, which makes it a non-factor.

Coaching: B

I don't have too many complaints in this area. Mike Yurcich and Brent Pry both called a pretty good game and were let down by execution on the field too many times. Some will certainly quibble with James Franklin deciding to go for it on fourth down early while punting on 4th and 5 late in the contest, but neither decision changed the outcome, from our point of view. Kudos to the staff, too, for getting this team ready for a game many expected them to roll over in. They came to fight and had a strong plan to stick around for most of this one.

Overall: C+

Let's face it: There are no moral victories in college football, but no one thought Penn State could keep this game competitive, let alone lead once and have it within three at the start of the fourth quarter. This was a fine effort on a night where little was expected. Not a winning one, of course, but Penn State came to play and did so well, just not well enough to steal one against a top-five team on the road.