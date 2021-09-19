Penn State football report card: Grading the Lions' win over Auburn

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State was at times dominant and in other moments resilient throughout a 28-20 victory over the Auburn Tigers in front of more than 109,000 fans at Beaver Stadium. The White Out game atmosphere lived up to the hype, and so too did this rare Big Ten/SEC regular season showdown. The Nittany Lions are now one of just two teams to beat a pair of ranked teams so far in this young 2021 season, and they've earned victories in a few different ways now. How did head coach James Franklin's team grade out following this performance? It's time to dive into the report card.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford waits for a snap during the Nittany Lions' eventual 28-20 win over Auburn. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

OFFENSE: B+

Sean Clifford played perhaps his best game as a Nittany Lion in this marquee matchup. He was a terrific 28 of 32 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He extended plays with his feet, made quick reads to find wide open receivers, and kept the offense humming to outscore the Tigers. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich saved some wrinkles for this one, and they paid off. Tight end Tyler Warren catching a pass from Jahan Dotson is one such example, and later, he came in as the quarterback, which is the position he played in high school, took the snap, and leaped into the end zone for a crucial two-yard score. Dotson was again outstanding, as well, catching a game-high 10 passes on 12 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown, while Parker Washington hauled in eight of the nine balls thrown his way for 48 yards. The tight ends even got into the mix on this night, too, as Brenton Strange caught four passes for 71 yards and a score while Theo Johnson's lone catch set up a touchdown. So, why the B+ and not something higher? We do have to give at least a small demerit for Clifford's first interception of the season, even if it was as much a punt as anything else, but two things keep this from being an A: One was another outing where the running game struggled to get going to the tune of just 89 yards, and the other is the fact that Penn State was again unable to run out the clock by enforcing its will late in the game. The defense says it lives for the chance to slam the door shut, and that's fine and well, but it's better when it doesn't come to that. All told, we liked what we saw, but there is still room for improvement as the season continues.

DEFENSE: A

Brent Pry's defense has always been a bend but doesn't break bunch since he took over the coordinator job a handful of years ago, and that was on display again against the Tigers. It was no secret that Auburn hoped to establish its rushing attack to keep shaky quarterback Bo Nix from too many high-pressure situations, and while Tank Bigsby (23 carries for 102 yards and two scores) and Jarquez Hunter (nine for 63) got theirs from time to time as expected, the outstanding duo was not allowed to take over the game and run away with it, literally, and that forced Auburn to rely on Nix, which went as expected. He missed open receivers, struggled in the face of pressure, and never settled in as the Nittany Lions blitzed from multiple parts of the field. Nittany Lions defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo deserves a special shoutout here for the terrific play he made late in the game to chase down and trip up Hunter at the PSU 10. Otherwise, he might have scored. Instead, Penn State's defense made four straight stops to keep the Tigers out of the end zone. Penn State's secondary was always going to be its strength, and that was on display tonight, but Nittany Lions fans should also be very pleased with how the front seven is playing, especially Jesse Luketa, who finished with eight tackles and a quarterback hurry.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

There is hardly anything to complain about here: Jordan Stout made all of his extra points and boomed four punts for an average of 50 yards apiece. Dotson showed some shiftiness on a punt return, too. It was another solid if not super spectacular night from Joe Lorig's bunch. We should mention the failed fake punt, but since PJ Mustipher made the line to gain from our point of view, it's hard to knock the grade down to anything lower because of that failed conversion.

COACHING: A

I loved the ways Yurcich got other players involved in this win. John Lovett finally took the field and showed some nice pop as a chance of pace back, and obviously, Warren was used in a few different ways. James Franklin was aggressive all night, with two fourth down conversion attempts overall. Neither worked, but the thought process was right, and that's all that matters. Another well-coached game by Franklin and the staff from this vantage point.

OVERALL: A-

There are always going to be things to nitpick following a win, and that's true here. Franklin himself said there is plenty to clean up, but you don't beat a ranked team from the SEC by mistake, and Penn State certainly didn't. Instead, the Nittany Lions took advantage of Auburn's mistakes, created some good fortune of their own, and received an outstanding performance from their quarterback. In other words, all of the ingredients were there for a 3-0 start.

BONUS OFFICIALS GRADE: F