Penn State football releases new summer weights
Not only have Penn State players been busy so far during the month of June hosting prospects making official visits to campus, the Nittany Lions have also been working hard in the weight room.
Penn State recently released a whole host of new summer weights on its official roster. The real interesting ones that show the biggest movers are listed here:
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook