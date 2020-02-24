Rivals250 Saf. Zakee Wheatley sets Multiple Official Visits
Penn State is already considered one of the favorites with Rivals250 safety Zakee Wheatley, and now the Severn, Md., native knows when he’ll take an official visit to University Park.On Sunday even...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news