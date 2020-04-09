News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 16:55:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: What Jaylen Reed's Commitment Means for Penn State

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Penn State picked up its second four-star commitment Thursday in Michigan safety Jaylen Reed. For safeties coach Tim Banks, this commitment is a major victory. Not only is he adding an exciting pro...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}