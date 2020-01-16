News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 09:51:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia teammates set to attend junior day

LB Shawn Murphy stretches before the Under Armour camp in Baltimore last April.
LB Shawn Murphy stretches before the Under Armour camp in Baltimore last April.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Two of Virginia's top up-and-coming prospects confirmed Thursday that they plan to be in State College this weekend.Class of 2021 four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, as well as his 2022 tea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}