Below is the complete list of prospects that Penn State has offered and have yet to make a commitment. Players in bold have visited University Park at least once.

In the Rivals250, cornerback Jordan Hancock and linebacker Demeioun Robinson both made sizable moves. Hancock was originally outside the list, but he jumped all the way to No. 136 overall. Robinson moved up 35 spots to No. 181 following a strong performance at the Future 50 Combine.

Offensive linemen Tristan Leigh made one of the biggest jumps of any player, moving up 131 spots to No. 26 overall. Leigh was excellent at the All-American Combine in San Antonio back in January. Two other notable offensive linemen in the top 35 include Landon Tengwall (No. 27) and Nolan Rucci (No. 34). By the end of the Class of 2020, there were 34 players who earned five-star status in the class. Leigh, Tengwall and Rucci are all realistic candidates for a fifth star in the months to come.

There are two notable five-star prospects at the top of the list: quarterback Caleb Williams (No. 3) and cornerback Tony Grimes (No. 13). Williams was upgraded to a five-star in December, while Grimes earned his fifth star in the latest update.

Overall, the Nittany Lion coaching staff has scholarship offers extended to 103 noncommitted prospects on the list. Of those players, 44 have already taken at least one unofficial visit to University Park.

There's no shortage of Penn State prospects inside the latest Rivals250 update for the Class of 2021.

1) DE Korey Foreman (No Change)

2) OL Amaris Mims (No Change)



3) QB Caleb Williams (Up two spots from No. 5)



4) DE J.T. Tuimoloau (Down one spot from No. 3)



6) OL Maason Smith (Up four spots from No. 10)



11) WR Emeka Egbuka (No Change)



13) CB Tony Grimes (Up 10 spots from No. 23)



14) CB Corey Collier (No Change)



15) WR Jacorey Brooks (Up four spots from No. 19)



16) WR Mario Williams (Up 23 spots from No. 39)



18) Saf. James Williams (Down five spots from No. 13)



19) LB Terrence Lewis (Down three spots from No. 16)



25) DE Monkell Goodwine (No Change)



26) OL Tristan Leigh (Up 131 spots from No. 157)



27) OL Landon Tengwall (Up eight spots from No. 35)



28) DT Payton Page (Down two spots from No. 26)



29) DT Damon Payne (Down 2 spots from No. 27)



34) OL Nolan Rucci (Down four spots from No. 30)



35) LB Barrett Carter (Down four spots from No. 31)



36) RB Will Shipley (Down three spots from No. 33)



38) TE Hudson Wolfe (Down two spots from No. 36)



41) DT Tywone Malone (Down one spot from No. 40)



46) Ath. Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Down one spot from No. 45)



47) LB Branden Jennings (Down one spot from No. 46)



52) WR Dont'e Thornton (Down 1 spots from No. 51)



53) DE Dylan Brooks (Down one spot from No. 52)



55) OL Rocco Spindler (Up 22 spots from No. 77)



57) RB DeAndre Boykins (Down two spots from No. 55)



59) RB Donovan Edwards (Down one spot from No. 58)



61) CB Jason Marshall (Up 10 spots from No. 71)



65) RB Treveyon Henderson (Down one spot from No. 64)



66) TE Louis Hansen (Down one spot from No. 65)



67) RB LJ Johnson Jr. (Up 14 spots from No. 81)



69) RB Cody Brown (Down 15 spots from No. 54)



73) OL JC Latham (Up 76 spots from No. 149)



76) RB Evan Pryor (No change)



78) Ath. Derrick Davis (Up six spots from No. 84)



79) DT Elliot Donald (Down one spot from No. 78)



80) LB Junior Colson (Up 20 spots from No. 100)



81) TE Moliki Matavao (Down two spots from No. 79)



82) LB Smael Mondon (Down 44 spots from No. 38)



83) OL Rayshaun Benny (Down three spots from No. 80)



87) QB Garrett Nussmeier (Down 21 spots from No. 66)



88) WR Agiye Hall (Down 41 spots from No. 47)



93) LB Greg Penn (Down six spots from No. 87)



94) Saf. Isaiah Johnson (Down six spots from No. 88)



106) TE Brock Bowers (Down five spots from No. 102)



104) DE Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (Down five spots from No. 99)



108) Ath. Julien Simon (Down five spots from No. 103)



109) DT Katron Evans (Down five spots from No. 104)



111) DE Jahzion Harris (Down three spots from No. 108)



112) Saf. JD Coffey (Down three spots from No. 109)



113) DE Aaron Armtage (Down three spots from No. 110)



117) RB Corey Kiner (Down three spots from No. 114)



121) WR Micah Crowell (Down six spots from No. 115)



123) DT George Rooks (Down seven spots form No. 116)



125) DE Jahvaree Ritzie (Down six spots from No. 119)



126) WR Trevonte Rucker (Down five spots from No. 121)



127) DE Naquan Brown (Down four spots from No. 123)



130) LB Jonathan Flowe (Down 24 spots from No. 106)



134) Ath. Lovasea Carroll (Down 45 spots from No. 89)



136) CB Jordan Hancock (New to the Rivals250)



144) TE Terrance Ferguson (Down six spots from No. 138)



146) LB Demeioun Robinson (Up 35 spots from No. 181)



149) OL Jager Burton (Down eight spots from No. 141)



153) OL Eli Sutton (Down five spots from No. 148)



154) TE Jermaine Terry (Down three spots from No. 151)



155) OL Garrett Dellinger (Up 93 spots from No. 248)



157) LB Yanni Karlaftis (Down seven spots from No. 150)



158) OL Wyatt Milum (Down six spots from No. 152)



162) WR Bralon Brown (Down 22 spots from No. 140)



164) WR Romello Brinson (Up four spots from No. 168)



166) Saf. Andre Turrentine (Down four spots from No. 162)



168) RB Amari Daniels (Up 17 spots from No. 185)



169) CB Nyland Green (Down six spots from No. 163)



176) WR Troy Stellato (Up 25 spots from No. 201)



177) Ath. Charles Montgomery (Up 47 spots from No. 224)



179) Ath. Xavian Sorey (Down five spots from No. 174)



184) WR Jalil Farooq (Down six spots from No. 178)



186) OL Noah Josey (Down six spots from No. 178)



187) Ath. Ahmari Harvey (Down 20 spots from No. 167)



189) QB Christian Veilleux (Down five spots from No. 184)



190) OL David Davidkov (Down four spots from No. 186)



191) DE Jabari Ishmael (Down four spots form No. 191)



194) DE Bryce Langston (Down 38 spots from No. 156)



195) DE Najee Story (Down 13 spots from No. 182)



196) DE Elijah Jeudy (Down six spots from No. 190)



200 RB Brandon Campbell (Down six spots from No. 194)



204) WR Latrell Neville (Down six spots from No. 198)



205) RB Thaddius Franklin (Down six spots from No. 199)



207) CB Omarion Cooper (Down 49 spots from No. 158)



212) WR Yulkeith Brown (New to Rivals250)



213) WR Malcolm Johnson (Down five spots from No. 208)



215) DE Kyran Montgomery (Down five spots from No. 210)



219) LB Jamari Buddin (Down eight spots from No. 211)



220) LB Jeremiah Williams (Down eight spots from No. 212)



231) DT Marcus Bradley (Down eight spots from No. 223)



233) Saf. Jaylen Reed (Down seven spots from No. 226)



237) WR Zakee Wheatley (Down seven spots from No. 230)



239) OL Tiaoalii Savea (Down seven spots from No. 232)



241) QB Aaron McLaughlin (Down seven spots from No. 234)



245) DE Kechaun Bennett (Down six spots from No. 239)



247) DT Tyleik Williams (Down six spots from No. 241)