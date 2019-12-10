Penn State has offered more than half of the prospects that made the latest Rivals100 update for the Class of 2021.

QB Caleb Williams, who just visited University Park this past weekend, was not only promoted to a five-star prospect, but he also moved up nine spots to No. 5 overall. One other prospect that was just on campus this past weekend, CB Tony Grimes, is also within the top 25, coming in at No. 23.

Penn State's top two offensive line targets, Nolan Rucci and Landon Tengwall, both sit in the top 40. Rucci held firm at No. 30 overall, while Tengwall moved up 19 spots to No. 35. Another notable defensive lineman, Tywone Malone, now sits at No. 40 overall.

In the bottom half you'll find 10 prospects that have visited Penn State at least once. WR Dont'e Thornton sits at No. 52 overall while Ath. Treveyon Henderson, moved all the way up to No. 64. He was originally outside of the Rivals250.

A few other notable prospects include QB Garrett Nussmeier, who sits at No. 66, RB Evan Pryor, No. 76, DT Elliot Donald, No. 78, Ath. Derrick Davis, No. 84, and LB Greg Penn at No. 87.

Below is the complete list of uncommitted Penn State prospects within the update Rivals100. Those that are highlighted have visited University Park at least once.