Updated: Class of 2021 Rivals100
Penn State has offered more than half of the prospects that made the latest Rivals100 update for the Class of 2021.
QB Caleb Williams, who just visited University Park this past weekend, was not only promoted to a five-star prospect, but he also moved up nine spots to No. 5 overall. One other prospect that was just on campus this past weekend, CB Tony Grimes, is also within the top 25, coming in at No. 23.
Penn State's top two offensive line targets, Nolan Rucci and Landon Tengwall, both sit in the top 40. Rucci held firm at No. 30 overall, while Tengwall moved up 19 spots to No. 35. Another notable defensive lineman, Tywone Malone, now sits at No. 40 overall.
In the bottom half you'll find 10 prospects that have visited Penn State at least once. WR Dont'e Thornton sits at No. 52 overall while Ath. Treveyon Henderson, moved all the way up to No. 64. He was originally outside of the Rivals250.
A few other notable prospects include QB Garrett Nussmeier, who sits at No. 66, RB Evan Pryor, No. 76, DT Elliot Donald, No. 78, Ath. Derrick Davis, No. 84, and LB Greg Penn at No. 87.
Below is the complete list of uncommitted Penn State prospects within the update Rivals100. Those that are highlighted have visited University Park at least once.
1) DE Korey Foreman (No change)
2) OL Amarius Mims (Up four spots from No. 6)
3) DE J.T. Tuimoloau (No change)
5) QB Caleb Williams (Up nine spots from No. 14)
10) OL Maason Smith (Up 10 spots from No. 20)
11) WR Emeka Egbuka (Up 1 spot from No. 12)
13) Saf. James Williams (Down five spots from No. 8)
14) CB Corey Collier (Down five spots from No. 9)
16) LB Terrence Lewis (Down 1 spot from No. 15)
19) WR Jacorey Brooks (Down 1 spot from No. 18)
22) WR Beaux Collins (Don 1 spot from No. 21)
23) CB Tony Grimes (Down 1 spot from No. 22)
25) DE Monkell Goodwine (Up 1 spot from No. 26)
26) DT Payton Page (Down seven spots from No. 19)
27) DT Damon Payne (Down 2 spots from No. 25)
30) OL Nolan Rucci (No change)
31) LB Barrett Carter (Up 25 spots from No. 56)
33) RB Will Shipley (Up 20 spots from No. 53)
35) OL Landon Tengwall (Up 19 spots from No. 54)
36) TE Hudson Wolfe (Up 14 spots from No. 50)
38) LB Smael Mondon (Down 3 spots from No. 35)
39) WR Mario Williams (No change)
40) DT Tywone Malone (Down 4 spots from No. 36)
45) Ath. Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Down 13 spots from No. 32)
46) LB Branden Jennings (Up 3 spots from No. 49)
47) WR Agiye Hall (Down 18 spots form No. 29)
52) WR Dont'e Thornton (Down 14 spots from No. 37)
54) RB Cody Brown (Down two spots from No. 52)
55) RB DeAndre Boykins (Up 4 spots from No. 59)
58) RB Donovan Edwards (Up 31 spots)
62) QB Prestone Stone (Down 39 spots from No. 23)
64) Ath. Trey Henderson (New to Rivals250)
65) TE Louis Hansen (Up 49 spots from No. 114)
66) QB Garrett Nussmeier (Down five spots from No. 61)
71) CB Jason Marshall (No change)
76) RB Evan Pryor (Down 13 spots from No. 63)
77) OL Rocco Spindler (Up five spots from No. 82)
78) DT Elliot Donald (No change)
79) TE Moliki Matavao (Down 37 spots from No. 42)
80) OL Rayshaun Benny (Up 99 spots from No. 179)
83) WR Gavin Blackwell (Down 11 spots from No. 72)
84) Ath. Derrick Davis (Down 1 spot from No. 83)
87) LB Greg Penn (Down 10 spots from No. 77)
88) DB Isaiah Johnson (Down three spots from No. 85)
89) CB Lovasea Carroll (Up 4 spots from No. 93)
99) DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (Up 134 spots from No. 233)
100) LB Junior Colson (Down 66 spots from No. 34)
