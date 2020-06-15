Breaking Down Penn State's Top 2022 Wide Receiver Prospects
The Nittany Lions have offered roughly 30 wide receivers in the 2022 class
Wide receiver has been a popular topic in regards to the Class of 2021 in recent weeks. After missing out on arguably the staff's top two receiver prospects in Kaden Prather and Dont'e Thornton, it feels like Penn State is starting over again, extending more than a dozen scholarship offers at the position in recent months.
But that hasn't stopped Taylor Stubblefield from also building relationships with prospects in next year's class. Despite no spring evaluations or camps, Penn State has taken an aggressive approach, offering roughly 30 wide receivers in the 2022 class. Those offers will be contingent on variety of things - updated information, junior season film, visits, etc. - but there are a handful of prospects that have visited already and/or in contact with Stubblefield almost weekly.
Below are eight receivers that fans should get to know ahead of the 2020 season:
Other Positions
Schools: Penn State, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin
Cross earned an offer from the Nittany Lions at the end of April. Since then, he said he's been speaking with Stubblefield and offensive analyst Ty Howle about once every 10 days. "What I like most about their coaching staff is that they seem very fun, but when it's time to play football, they're serious and lock in." Aside from Penn State, Cross has been steadily speaking with Iowa State, Michigan and Wisconsin. He's previously visited Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. I expect Cross to visit at some point this season. As long as that goes well, the Lions should have a real chance here.
