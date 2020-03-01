Our Class of 2020 Recruiting Issue is now available. Order today!



Penn State is back down to just two commitments in its Class of 2021.

Following an Under Armour Camp in Florida Sunday, tight end Nick Elksnis announced via Twitter that he had decided to open up his recruitment, backing out of a previous pledge to Penn State.

"After much thought, prayer, and conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and will be reopening my recruiting," Elksnis posted.

A resident of Jacksonville, Fla., Elksnis attended Penn State's Underclassmen Camp in July 2019. He not only earned an offer from the staff that day, but went on to announce his commitment just a few days later.

He then returned to Penn State for the game against Pitt in September, plus the game against Michigan in October. Elksnis was expected to come back to Penn State in March, but that's now unlikely. He did visit Florida back on Feb. 1, and the Gators are now believed to be the team to beat.

Penn State added two tight ends in its most recent recruiting class, signing three-star Tyler Warren and four-star Theo Johnson in December. Johnson is already enrolled. Former four-star tight end Brenton Strange is also coming off a redshirt season.

This is the second decommitment in Penn State's Class of 2021, as wide receiver Dont'e Thornton previously did the same last August. Three-star athlete Liam Clifford and three-star offensive lineman Nate Bruce remain committed.

