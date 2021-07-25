Penn State football recruiting: The visitors to know on Sunday

Penn State has been on an enormous recruiting run this month, even if the college football world has been in a dead period, which means no visitors are allowed, since late June.

That changes on Sunday, when a short six-day quiet period begins and runs through Saturday. It will allow prospects to see coaches and attend camps before everyone turns their attention to preparing for the season in August.

The Nittany Lions are holding a pair of events today. One is a 'mini camp' in the morning that lasts for an hour so that any unofficial visitors who want to can showcase testing times, and so on. Then, in the afternoon, an underclassmen showcase will be held from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.