Penn State football recruiting: The visitors to know on Sunday
Penn State has been on an enormous recruiting run this month, even if the college football world has been in a dead period, which means no visitors are allowed, since late June.
That changes on Sunday, when a short six-day quiet period begins and runs through Saturday. It will allow prospects to see coaches and attend camps before everyone turns their attention to preparing for the season in August.
The Nittany Lions are holding a pair of events today. One is a 'mini camp' in the morning that lasts for an hour so that any unofficial visitors who want to can showcase testing times, and so on. Then, in the afternoon, an underclassmen showcase will be held from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
One of the top players in town is Class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis, who has offers from a number of big-time programs, and four-star Class of 2023 offensive lineman Joe Crocker from Nashville, Tenn., Franklin Road Academy is visiting, too.
Who else is here?
Join us inside The Lions Den for exclusive updates throughout the day by clicking here.
We already have a few more names to know posted and will be adding new news throughout the day as the morning and afternoon unfolds.
Penn State currently has 21 Class of 2022 verbal commitments which is good for the No. 2 spot in the Rivals' national team rankings.
Nine of those players have announced their pledge in July, and the Lions are awaiting another decision on Monday, when Florida three-star corner Camron Miller picks between them and Virginia Tech. Head coach James Franklin's program also has a Class of 2023 commitment from Alex Birchmeier.
