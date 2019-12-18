See what each had to say about the Class of 2020!

Defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith and offensive recruiting coordinator Tyler Bowen met with the media following James Franklin's press conference Wednesday.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Like us on Facebook