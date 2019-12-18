The early signing period has arrived! Stick with Blue White Illustrated all day as we update who has signed with the Nittany Lions and much more!

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!

Following two years of hard work and relationship-building, James Franklin and his staff are set to sign 27 prospects this morning to make up the Class of 2020. This year's class features prospects from 12 states. Quarterback Micah Bowens is coming all the way from Nevada, while running backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee are the latest prospects from Florida to make the trip north. The Nittany Lions also added two prospects from Canada, tight end Theo Johnson and wide receiver Malick Meiga, as well as offensive lineman Olu Fashanu from Washington, D.C.

According to the Rivals.com Class of 2020 Team Rankings, the Nittany Lions sit at No. 14 overall with 2,132 points. However, a number of programs ranked below Penn State, notably Texas and Notre Dame, had a few scholarships still to give at the start of the day, and therefore had the potential to jump the Lions. Because of that, Penn State's class is expected to finish the day somewhere between No. 14-16.



Signed Letter of Intents

Any Drama?

Unfortunately for fans, today is expected to be quiet when it comes to any additions to the class. Not only will Penn State sign an already large number of players, but there's still plenty of news to come in regards to transfers or players leaving early for the NFL Draft. Once that's worked out, Franklin and his staff will reevaluate their scholarship situation following the bowl game. If they do have an extra scholarship or two, they'll then have to decide whether they want to pursue another high school prospect or potentially look for a player via the transfer portal.



NSD 2020: Five Things to Know About this Year's Class

By The Numbers

Total Commitments: 27 Rivals.com Team Ranking: 14th Total Points Accumulated: 2,132 Rivals250 Prospects: 7 (Jacobs, Washington, Lambert, Holmes, Brevard, Achumba, Christ) Four-Star Prospects: 13 Three-Star Prospects: 14 Top-Ranked Player: Curtis Jacobs - No. 77 overall Tallest Player: Jimmy Christ - 6-foot-7 Biggest Player: Olu Fashanu - 325 pounds Shortest Player: Parker Washington - 5-foot-10 Smallest Player: Jaden Dottin & Norval Black - 170 pounds Fastest Player: Malick Meiga - 4.42-second 40 at The Opening Quickest Player: KeAndre Lambert - 3.83-second shuttle at The Opening Special Signing Day Offer: Get 25% Off Your Subscription & $75 to Nike.com



Previous Classes

Meet the Class of 2020

Penn State's Class of 2020 poses for a photo during a visit last weekend.

Quarterback

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Ricky Rahne Official Visit: Dec. 13-14 Q&A: Micah Bowens Player Evaluation: Micah Bowens - Bowens totaled 13 scholarship offers from programs like Arizona, Duke, Ole Miss, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon and West Virginia. On Feb. 1, he traveled across the country to visit Penn State for the first time, earning an offer that day. That visit was all he needed, as Bowens verbally committed just under three weeks later, Feb. 19. He then returned for camp in June and for the White Out game against Michigan in October. In 13 games this season, Bowens completed 61 percent of his passes (105 of 172) for 2,148 yards, 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also rushed for 589 yards on 87 carries (6.8 YPC), scoring 13 touchdowns.



Running Backs

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Ja'Juan Seider Official Visit: June 13-15 Story: RB Caziah Holmes Explains his Commitment to Penn State Player Evaluation: Caziah Holmes - A Rivals250 prospect, Holmes earned an offer from Penn State in February. To this day, he's only taken one visit to State College, using an official visit in June. Kentucky and Tennessee also earned official visits that month, while Florida State earned an unofficial visit in July. He ultimately ended up committing to Penn State on Aug. 9. In 2019, Holmes totaled 1,300 yards rushing on 181 carries, scoring 15 touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Holmes is set to enroll in January.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Ja'Juan Seider Official Visit: April 26-28 Story: RB Keyvone Lee Commits to Nittany Lions - Lee originally committed to Florida in March 2018 and stayed committed until February 2019. Once he opened up his recruitment, PSU assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider offered just a few months later in April. Lee ended up taking his one and only visit to State College about two weeks after that offer. Florida, Florida State, LSU and UCF all recruited him throughout the summer, but Lee committed to the Lions on Aug. 26.



Wide Receivers

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiters: Ricky Rahne & Gerad Parker Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Q&A: Lackawanna Assistant Coach Josh Pardini - A native of Germantown, Md., Black had 15 receptions for 445 yards and five touchdowns during his freshman season at Lackawanna. His speed - he runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash - and ability to stretch the field caught Penn State's attention, which is why the staff invited him to camp in June. By the end of that camp, Black not only had an offer from the Lions, but he decided to commit on the spot. In 2019, he had 22 receptions for 570 yards and seven touchdowns. Black helped lead Lackawanna to the NJCAA championship game.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiters: Gerad Parker & Sean Spencer Official Visit: June 20-22 Story: Four-Star WR Jaden Dottin is a Nittany Lion - Dottin earned an offer from Penn State during his first visit in June 2018. He visited two more times in 2018, then again in March and June of this year. Penn State elected to use his official visit for his trip in June, and it proved to be a success, as the Suffield Academy prospect ended up committing before he headed home. Playing in all but one game this season, Dottin totaled 25 receptions for 468 yards and five touchdowns. He had 593 yards and six touchdowns on just 29 receptions in 2018. Suffield Academy defeated Avon Old Farms in the Kevin Driscoll Bowl, claiming the NEPSAC championship this season. Dottin will enroll early at Penn State in January.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Gerad Parker Official Visit: June 7-9 Story: Four-Star WR KeAndre Lambert Commits to Penn State Video: Watch Lambert's Commitment Announcement - Originally a three-star prospect, Lambert earned a four-star rating this summer and eventually joined the Rivals250 in the most recent update earlier this month. Penn State saw his potential before most others, extending its offer in May 2018. He took just two unofficial visits to University Park before using his official visit in June. Lambert also took an official visit to North Carolina that same month, but he didn't end up making a decision until Oct. 4. In addition to the Tar Heels, he seriously considered Florida, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. In 2018, Lambert totaled 60 receptions for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. He followed that up in 2019 with more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns. Maury went 16-0 this season, defeating Stone Bridge in the VHSL Class 5A state championship. Lambert will play in the All-American Bowl in January.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Gerad Parker Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: WR Malick Meiga Commits to Penn State - Meiga emerged this spring when he put up some very impressive numbers at The Opening. At the Ohio camp on April 1, he ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, a 4.28-second shuttle and jumped 36 inches in the vertical. He ran even faster at the Washington, D.C., camp on May 5, running a 4.42-second 40 and a 4.19-second shuttle. Penn State ended up offering just five days later, and Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech all offered within a week. Meiga was then asked to attend Penn State's prospect camp in June, where he put together another solid performance. That's what solidified his scholarship offer. Meiga and his family returned to State College for the Lasch Bash barbecue on July 27, and he went on to announce his commitment just five days later, Aug. 1. This season, he totaled 38 receptions for 880 yards and six touchdowns.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Gerad Parker Official Visit: June 18-20 Story: Texas WR Parker Washington Commits to Penn State Player Evaluation: WR Parker Washington - Washington earned an offer from Penn State in February. He only took two trips to University Park before deciding, the first of which was an unofficial visit in April. Washington and his family then returned in June for an official visit. Wisconsin also hosted him for an official visit that same month, but by then, it was clear that Penn State was the team to beat. After thinking it over for a few weeks, Washington officially announced his commitment on July 2. Originally a three-star prospect, he earned a four-star rating in the summer before being promoted again to the Rivals250 in the latest update this month. In 2018, Washington totaled 75 receptions for 1,486 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had 54 receptions for 908 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Special Signing Day Offer: Get 25% Off Your Subscription & $75 to Nike.com



Tight Ends

Status: Signed Lead Recruiter: Tyler Bowen Official Visit: Oct. 19-20 Story: TE Theo Johnson Commits to Penn State Q&A: Theo Johnson Opens up About Penn State Commitment - One of Penn State's top overall targets in the 2020 class, Johnson earned an offer in July 2018 following a strong performance at the staff's Underclassmen Combine. He went on to take seven visits to University Park, attending the past two White Out games, the Blue-White Game in April and the Lasch Basch barbecue in July. Georgia, Iowa and Michigan were the three schools that really challenged the Nittany Lions. All three earned at least one unofficial visit and an official visit, but the Canadian prospect ultimately joined the Lions on Dec. 9. Johnson will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game. He'll also enroll at Penn State next month.

Status: Signed Lead Recruiter: Tyler Bowen Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Q&A: Atlee Head Coach Matt Gray Discusses TE Tyler Warren Story: For Warren, Team's Success Outweighs Individual Acclaim - Warren committed to Virginia Tech to play quarterback in August 2018, but he started earning interest from other programs, including Penn State, in the beginning of 2019 when film of him playing basketball began to spread. That's when schools began seeing his potential at tight end. The Nittany Lions were then able to get him on campus for an unofficial visit in April, and that's what really set the staff's chances into motion. He wound up decommitting from Virginia Tech in May and joined Penn State's class on July 3. Warren doesn't do interviews or use social media, but according to his coach, Matt Gray, Louisville, Michigan, South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia all offered him to play tight end. Alabama and Clemson were also trying to get him on campus for a visit. In 2019, Warren did a little bit of everything for Atlee. In addition to throwing for 1,149 yards and 14 touchdowns, he had 677 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing, plus 10 receptions for 208 yards and another two scores.



Offensive Linemen

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiters: Tyler Bowen & Matt Limegrover Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: Golden Achumba Commits to Penn State - Achumba visited Penn State multiple times in 2018, including two camps with the staff. Working with Matt Limegrover proved to be a good decision, as Achumba wound up earning an offer from PSU in February. He returned just one more time at the end of March and went on to commit a week later, April 2. Over the course of his recruitment, Achumba earned 28 scholarship offers. Notable schools included Florida, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia. He went from a three-star prospect in the spring to a member of the Rivals250 in August following a very impressive summer at multiple camps.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiters: Matt Limegrover & Ja'Juan Seider Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Q&A: Jimmy Christ Explains Decision to Flip to Penn State Player Evaluation: Jimmy Christ - A Rivals250 prospect, Christ earned an offer from the staff in December 2018. He took three visits to Penn State between Nov. 2018 and March 2019 but ultimately committed to Virginia following an official visit at the end of April. However, Penn State began contacting him again in October, which is also when his feelings toward Virginia began to fade. PSU planned to host him for the Indiana game, Nov. 16, before he ultimately decided what to do, but Christ already knew he wanted to make the switch, ultimately deciding not to wait. Christ publicly announced his decision to flip to Penn State on Nov. 8. Over the course of his recruitment, he earned 40 scholarship offers. Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma were some notable schools.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Matt Limegrover & Sean Spencer Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: PA OL Nick Dawkins Opens up About Penn State Commitment Story: Dawkins' Determination Brings Football Success - Dawkins earned an offer from Penn State while attending a junior day in March. It proved to be a game changer for his recruitment, as the Allentown native would go on to commit to his in-state school just a month later, April 22. The son of former Philadelphia 76ers center Darryl Dawkins, Nick didn't start on Parkland's varsity squad until the third game of his junior season. But once he got the opportunity, Dawkins quickly grabbed the attention of schools up and down the East Coast. Notable offers included Louisville, Northwestern, Pitt, Tennessee, Syracuse and West Virginia. Dawkins is now set to enroll early in January. He totaled 27 pancake blocks in 2019.

Status: Signed Lead Recruiter: Matt Limegrover & Tyler Bowen Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: Fashanu Joins Penn State's Class of 2020 Game Analysis: Olu Fashanu - Penn State was one of the first major programs to offer Fashanu back in November 2018. He went on to earn over 20 scholarship offers. Top schools included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon. By the end of spring, the Gators, Buckeyes and Wolverines had emerged as Penn State's top competitors, although he never used his official visits to see any other schools. Fashanu committed to Penn State on June 3, just two days after he and his family visited for the third time.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Matt Limegrover Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: Ibrahim Traore Commits to Penn State - Traore came onto Penn State's radar following his junior season, but it wasn't until he began improving in the classroom that the staff stepped up its interest. He ended up attending one of the final prospect camps in July, and it proved to be a good decision, as he earned an offer that evening. Traore then attended the Lasch Bash barbecue the following day, which, up until this past weekend, was his only visit to Penn State. Minnesota, Miami and Indiana where a few of the schools that pursued him, but the only other programs he visited were Rutgers and Tennessee. Special Signing Day Offer: Get 25% Off Your Subscription & $75 to Nike.com



Defensive Linemen

Status: Signed Lead Recruiter: Sean Spencer & Tim Banks Official Visit: Dec. 13-16 Story: Cole Brevard Commits to Penn State - Brevard earned an offer way back in February 2018, making him one of the first 2020 commits to pick up a scholarship offer from Penn State. He returned for the 2018 Ohio State game and for a spring practice this past March, then came to the Blue-White Game in April to commit in person, announcing the day after, April 13. A Rivals250 prospect, Brevard earned offers from Clemson, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon, among others. He was planning to take official visits to Indiana and Wisconsin in June but canceled those trips once he committed. Brevard led Carmel to an IHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2019. He totaled 46 tackles and one sack playing nose tackle. He'll enroll early at Penn State in January.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Sean Spencer Official Visit: June 20-22 Story: DT Coziah Izzard is a Nittany Lion Player Evaluation: Coziah Izzard - Izzard earned an offer from Penn State in June 2018 following camp. He took four total visits to University Park that year, followed by two more unofficial visits in February and March. He elected to use his official visit for the final visit weekend in June. Izzard committed before heading home, announcing on June 22. The DeMatha prospect earned just shy of 30 scholarship offers. Alabama, LSU, Maryland, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech joined the Lions in his top seven schools. Of those schools, LSU had his interest the most, although he never made it to Baton Rouge for a visit. In 2019, Izzard totaled 60 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Tim Banks & Sean Spencer Official Visit: June 7-9 Q&A: Bryce Mostella Discusses Commitment to Penn State - Mostella attended the 2018 Blue-White Game and then earned an offer from the Lions the following month. He also attended the Ohio State game later that season. Then, Mostella went quiet for about eight months. But come May 2019, it became clear that the Lions were still very interested, and so was he. Mostella took his official visit to Penn State, June 7-9, then went to Iowa for an official two weeks later, June 21-23. He then took two weeks to think it all over before announcing his commitment to Penn State on July 5. Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern and Ohio State were a few other schools that offered.

Status: Signed Lead Recruiter: Sean Spencer Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: Fatorma Mulbah Commits to Penn State Q&A: Susquehanna Twp. Head Coach Joe Headen - A native of Liberia, Mulbah moved to the United States just four years ago and didn't begin playing varsity football until 2017. Schools started showing interest following the 2018 season, but it wasn't until June 9, when he camped with Penn State's staff, that his potential was truly understood. Franklin and his staff ended up offering a scholarship three days later, and Mulbah committed on June 22. In 2019, Mulbah finished the season with 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and forced two fumbles. He'll enroll at Penn State next month.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Sean Spencer Official Visit: June 20-22 Story: Ohio DL Brandon Taylor Commits to Penn State Expert Opinion: Brandon Taylor - Taylor attended a junior day on March 23 and received an offer from the staff two days later. He then took his official visit to University Park right before the summer dead period, June 20-22. That was the trip that put the Nittany Lions at the top of his list. Taylor ended up committing six days later, June 28. Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Tennessee all extended scholarship offers. He totaled 57 tackles and 14 sacks in 2019.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Sean Spencer Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: Amin Vanover Commits to Penn State - Penn State offered Vanover back in February and he followed that up with a visit in April for the Blue-White Game. It felt like the Lions were in a good position following his trip, but he went quiet throughout May and June. Then, on June 28, following a week in which Penn State earned three commitments from defensive linemen, Vanover made a surprise announcement in the evening, committing to the Nittany Lions. A four-star prospect, he earned over 20 scholarship offers from programs like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M. In 2019, Vanover totaled 49 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.



Linebackers

Status: Signed Lead Recruiter: Brent Pry Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: Elsdon Finds a Sense of Community at Penn State Player Evaluation: Tyler Elsdon - Elsdon was on Penn State's radar going back to his junior season, but it was a strong performance at a prospect camp that opened up his opportunity for a scholarship offer. He returned just a week later, June 22, for the Whiteout Camp and was just as good or better. Elsdon left State College with an offer that afternoon and went on to commit three days later, June 25. Overall, he earned just shy of 30 scholarship offers. Multiple Ivy League schools, including Harvard and Yale, pursued him, as did Power Five programs like Louisville, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia. The Mountaineers were believed to be the favorites until the Lions offered. Elsdon finished 2019 with 97 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and five sacks. The four-year lettermen totaled 344 tackles and 59 tackles for loss over the course of his high school career. He'll now enroll at Penn State in January.

Status: Signed Lead Recruiter: Terry Smith Official Visit: Sept. 14-15 Story: Aliquippa LB Zuriah Fisher Commits to Penn State Player Evaluation: Zuriah Fisher - Fisher visited Penn State for the first time at the end of March and left campus with an offer. He then returned for unofficial visits in June and July before using his official visit to attend the game against Pitt. Fisher ended up announcing his commitment the following Monday, Sept. 16. Michigan State proved to be Penn State's top competitor, and he was on the verge of committing to the Spartans in the summer, but PSU's staff convinced him to wait and take an official visit to University Park first. Overall, he earned more than 20 offers, including schools like Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Pitt, Texas A&M, Virginia and West Virginia. Fisher was named Tri County West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He totaled 75 tackles and four interceptions in 2019.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Brent Pry Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: 2020 LB Curtis Jacobs Wants to Earn his Snaps Player Evaluation: Curtis Jacobs - Jacobs Picked up an offer in June 2018. He returned for a game that November before announcing his commitment during a junior day visit in February 2019. Since his commitment, Jacobs has emerged as one of the leaders of the class. He's also the only Rivals100 prospect, coming in at No. 77 overall. Aside from the Lions, Jacobs included Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin in his top 10. This season, he totaled 36 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and five sacks. Jacobs will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game. Special Signing Day Offer: Get 25% Off Your Subscription & $75 to Nike.com



Defensive Backs

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Ricky Rahne & Tim Banks Official Visit: Dec. 13-15 Story: Junior College Ath. Ji'Ayir Brown Commits Q&A: Lackawanna Assistant Coach Josh Pardini - Brown attended Penn State's June 16 prospect camp, earning an offer that afternoon. He took a week to think it all over before returning to Penn State the following weekend, June 21, and committing while on campus. Kent State was the only other program that had offered Brown before the Nittany Lions, but multiple schools, including Maryland and Texas Tech, were trying to get him on campus at the time. Brown ended up being named a first-team NJCAA All-American in 2019. He totaled 34 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble.

Status: Verbally Committed Lead Recruiter: Tim Banks Official Visit: June 20-22 Story: Enzo Jennings Announces Penn State commitment Player Evaluation: Enzo Jennings

- Jennings attended a junior day in February 2018 and ended up earning an offer during the spring evaluation period in May. He then returned for the 2018 Lasch Bash barbecue, which is when it became clear that the Nittany Lions had a real shot with Jennings. He took a few unofficial visits in the spring of 2019, including another trip to Penn State, which ultimately led to him taking official visits to Kentucky, Pitt and Penn State in June. He saved his PSU visit for last and committed to the Nittany Lions about five days after the visit. In 2019, Jennings totaled 65 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. He'll participate in the Under Armour All-America Game, Jan. 2, before enrolling at Penn State later in the month.