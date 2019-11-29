Penn State won't host a large group of scholarship prospects for Saturday's game against Rutgers, but there are still a handful of top 2021 prospects expected to be in attendance. Subscribers, see who all we've confirmed, here!

INSIDE THE DEN: RUTGERS VISITOR LIST





*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Like us on Facebook