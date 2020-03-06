News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 07:23:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Pennsylvania RB Nick Singleton Beginning to Line Up Visits

Singleton's last visit to Penn State was for the game against Michigan in October.
Singleton's last visit to Penn State was for the game against Michigan in October.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

There’s been no shortage of interest in running back Nicholas Singleton over the past eight months. Since picking up his first Football Bowl Subdivision offer from Penn State last July, the Shillin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}