News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 14:26:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 RB Evan Pryor Updates Commitment Timeline

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

North Carolina running back Evan Pryor is closing in on a commitment.Just last week, the Rivals100 running back announced that Penn State was one of six schools standing out, joining Georgia, North...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}