Rivals250 RB Brandon Campbell Planning Penn State Official Visit
Penn State has signed three prospects from Texas over the past three years. If all goes to plan, head coach James Franklin and his staff hope to make it four-for-four.There are a few prospects from...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news