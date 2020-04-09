One of the most important traits for football players on the defensive side of the ball is versatility. A player that can fill multiple roles and stay on the field, regardless of the offensive formation, is worth his weight in gold. That's why safety Jaylen Reed is such an intriguing prospect. He runs like a safety and hits like a linebacker. If he can fill such a role for Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, he can be a valuable chess piece at the next level. *Important Note: Scouting notes are based on highlight videos. They should not be seen as a complete picture of the strengths and weaknesses of a prospect. As these young men are still in the early stages of their development, projections are based on potential and development. New Annual Subscribers and Monthly Upgrades get Fan Store Credit

Strengths

Acceleration: Speed doesn’t always mean being the fastest guy on the field. While Reed has a solid set of wheels, it’s his ability to explode out of his stance that stands out. Reed quickly gets to high-speed and cuts off running angles on backs and receivers in the open field. His work in and around the tackle box is very good and his ability to put himself in good position in the open field leads to more secured tackles. Timing and Instincts: If there was one word to describe Reed’s game, it would be "hunter." Whether it’s timing a blitz off the edge or shooting a gap in the running game, the Detroit native shows the knack for making critical plays that can change a game. His catch-up speed and ability to close on passes in the flat stands out as a very translatable skill at the next level. All of these skills require quick reaction times physically, as well as mentally. It suggests that Reed is an intelligent and instinctive defender. It’s also a good explanation for how he forced eight fumbles and tallied six sacks during his junior season. Aggression: Both the ability to get to the ball and knowing how to get there are critical, but players who finish stand out. Reed exhibits the ability to do all of the above. He can fly to the football and finishes with solid contact as a defender. His highlights as a runner show a downhill mentality that pairs perfectly with a hybrid defender who has to punch above their weight on a regular basis.



Areas of Development

Coverage: Reed will be a safety for the Nittany Lions but plays primarily in the box as a linebacker in high school. There’s simply little to project as to what his coverage skills are because there is nothing to go on. The four-star prospect tallied 119 tackles last season and spends most of his highlight film behind the line of scrimmage. That’s an awesome element to have, but even if he plays strong safety - or boundary for PSU - he will still have to play Cover 2 at some point. The Nittany Lions like to use their safeties to disguise coverage and will play each of them at every level of the defense. Without that key piece of information, it’s simply an incomplete picture. Pursuit Angles: Reed is an exceptionally speedy linebacker on tape and thus can do things that are conventionally inadvisable. One thing that he may have to improve on at the next level are his pursuit angles. He cuts under pick plays and takes some extreme angles to the ball-carrier. He may not be able to do that against Division I competition. That being said, he will certainly have different angles from the safety position compared to linebacker. It’s more about building good habits than making the individual plays. Flexibility: One of the reasons that Reed is so explosive is a certain amount of rigidity in his build. He looks like a coiled spring as an athlete and is able to use that to great effect. Yet if he adds mass and strength over time, he may have the tendency to become a bit tight and muscle-bound. The ability to turn and run in any direction is more important than excessive straight-line speed. All of that being said, every person develops differently from a physical standpoint and those concerns may be unfounded.



