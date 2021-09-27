 Penn State football recruiting photos: See who visited for the Villanova
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 09:50:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State football recruiting photos: See who visited for Villanova

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
Penn State had a nice group of recruits on hand and earned another pregame commitment back on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions picked up a pledge from Class of 2023 four-star tight end Mathias 'Mega' Barnwell prior to kickoff and hosted a total of about 40 prospects.

Who all made the trip to Happy Valley? BWI's Greg Pickel has a complete photo gallery of the top prospects in attendance. Click Below.


