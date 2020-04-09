Ohio RB Corey Kiner Discusses Interest in Penn State
Rivals250 running back Corey Kiner is well on his way to becoming one of the most productive running backs in the history of Ohio high school football.Last season, Kiner earned first-team all-state...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news