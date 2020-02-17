Penn State became the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Lackawanna College cornerback De’Jahn Warren over the weekend. Back in January, Warren visited University Park for the first time. In fact, it remains the only visit he’s taken to any school so far. Following the trip, which he called 'a great experience,' Warren said that he expected an offer to come once head coach James Franklin and assistant Terry Smith got to know him better. Just under a month later, that’s exactly what happened. “They’ve been reaching out to me for a couple weeks now,” Warren said. “When they offered me, they were saying that they felt like they got to know me well enough now. The talk with Coach Franklin went real well. He was just saying that he’s excited to offer me. I was talking to Coach [Terry] Smith and Coach [V’Angelo] Bentley, too. They’re all good people.” Our Class of 2020 Recruiting Issue is now available. Order today!

Warren added that he’s enjoyed his talks with Smith over the past few weeks. “We’ve been talking about a little bit of everything the past couple of weeks,” Warren said. “I think that’s good. I really feel like I got to know him better and he got to know me, too. We talked about my family, how I’m doing in school, how I’m handling the whole process. We went over everything. "Coach Smith is a cool dude. I can talk to him about anything. We already have that bond.” The Nittany Lions may have only offered on Saturday, but Warren said that Franklin and his assistants have been recruiting him harder than any other program so far. “Penn State is the school I’m talking with the most. Between talking to me over the phone and all the mail, they’re definitely the school I’m in touch with the most,” Warren said. “I would say that Maryland is probably next. I’m from Maryland, so they’ve been reaching out to me a good amount. Tennessee was my first offer and they’ve been recruiting me, too. I’d probably say those are the three that I talk with the most and have offered me. I also talk to Alabama a lot. They haven’t offered yet, but they call me frequently. I just talked to them [Sunday].” If all goes to plan, Warren will check out those schools, plus Minnesota, this spring or in the summer. He doesn’t have a return visit set to Penn State yet, but he should be back in State College before the end of spring practice.