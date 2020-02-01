News More News
Recruiting: New England Prospects recap Junior Day

Saf. Jeffrey Davis Jr.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
Two of New England's top up-and-coming prospects, Saf. Jeffrey Davis Jr. and DE Wilfredo Aybar, made their way to State College Saturday for junior day.

Both recap the visit here:

