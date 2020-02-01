Recruiting: New England Prospects recap Junior Day
Two of New England's top up-and-coming prospects, Saf. Jeffrey Davis Jr. and DE Wilfredo Aybar, made their way to State College Saturday for junior day.
Both recap the visit here:
RECRUIT REACTIONS: FEB. 1 JUNIOR DAY
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Like us on Facebook