The NCAA informed head coaches at all member institutions Friday that a recruiting dead period has been enacted until at least April 15.

According to the announcement, the NCAA's Division I council coordination committee "will re-evaluate and could extend the dead period pending the status of the situation. Based on the immediate effective date, reasonable measures should be taken to cease all recruiting activities that are not permissible during a dead period."

During a dead period, coaches are allowed to speak with prospective student-athletes via messaging, email and over the phone, but no on- or off-campus contact is allowed. In addition, coaches are not allowed to begin in-person evaluations. The Big Ten had already announced a recruiting and athletic competition moratorium, but now all 347 Division I programs must halt recruiting in every sport.

In relation to Penn State football, it comes just 13 days after the February dead period ended for Football Bowl Subdivision schools. This was the first year that FBS football calendar had a dead period in February. Some programs elected to host prospects March 1, when the quiet period began, and then again on March 7, but James Franklin and his staff weren't planning to host recruits until after spring break.

Aside from tight end Brock Bowers, who visited back on March 5, Penn State hasn't hosted any football recruits since Feb. 1.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook