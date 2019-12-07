Lions set for big recruiting weekend
Penn State will officially sign its Class of 2020 in less than two weeks from now, but with just one or two scholarships remaining, James Franklin and his staff are also making sure that they get o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news