Penn State may already hold commitments from two wide receiver prospects in Liam Clifford and Lonnie White Jr., but that hasn't stopped the coaching staff from extending more scholarship offers in recent weeks. Since the start of May, four Class of 2021 wide receivers have claimed an offer from the Nittany Lions, while others did the same last month. Learn more on that, plus what positions the staff could potentially skip this year in our latest batch of recruiting notes.

