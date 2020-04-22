News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 06:07:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State Football Recruiting: Latest on DE George Wilson

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Penn State has already taken care of one of its biggest needs in this year’s class, earning four commitments from defensive backs over the past two weeks. Now, James Franklin and his assistants wou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}