“He offered me during my freshman year, but I don’t remember talking to him much,” Tengwall said. “I was joking with him yesterday, telling him he didn’t even really recruit me. He said that I was too big-time for him then, which was funny. We were just joking around.

With no other prospects on campus this weekend, the Good Counsel prospect had access to nearly the entire offensive coaching staff. Most importantly, Tengwall and his family were given the opportunity to spend all afternoon with new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein . During his time at Boston College, Trautwein actually offered Tengwall shortly after his freshman season, but the two didn't begin building a relationship until Trautwein was hired by James Franklin .

“But when Coach Trautwein got hired, I actually heard a few days before that it was probably going to be him, so I was doing research on him right away. As soon as he got the job then, we had a real good conversation. I think it lasted 45 minutes. So, I had already started to get to know him well going into yesterday’s visit, and I loved everything we did yesterday. He’s a great coach.”



Tengwall said that the biggest takeaway from Saturday’s trip was the time he spent with Trautwein in the film room.



“When I first got there, we did a photo shoot and a few of the things you normally do during these visits, but the biggest thing about yesterday was the time we spent in the film room,” Tengwall said. “I think we were in there for over two hours. My parents sat in the back, too, so they also got to learn a lot about his coaching style.



“We went over so much stuff. We were standing up and using chairs as blocking pads. We went through all the different techniques that he’s teaching the guys now, so all of that was a great learning experience. I left that room with a much better feel for the kind of coach he is.”



At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Tengwall has the body type and athleticism to play either guard or tackle at the next level. That was one thing that the two discussed at length.

"He told me that he sees me as a guy that could play inside, but that I also have the athleticism and the length to play outside," said Tengwall. "That's good for me. If there was an injury or some kind of opening my freshman or sophomore year, I want to do whatever I can to get on the field, so I like that. I don't have to just play tackle. I like having that flexibility and I'm happy he sees it that way, too."

As for his personality, Tengwall said that he also enjoyed getting to know Trautwein and his life outside of football over the past few weeks.



“Since he’s been hired, we’ve been texting every single day,” Tengwall said. “So, I would definitely say that we get along well. We don’t really even talk football all that much, which I like. I want to get to know people for who they are. We’re definitely doing that and it’s going really well. Penn State fans will get to know soon that he’s a freak when it comes to dieting. He never touches sugar, won’t eat fried foods, none of that stuff. The rest of the coaches are already joking around with him about that stuff.”