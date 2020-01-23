Brothers Kalen & Kobe King recap Penn State junior day
Penn State hosted twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King for last Saturday’s junior day.A four-star cornerback, Kalen earned an offer from the Nittany Lions in the beginning of April 2019. The pair then...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news