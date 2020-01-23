News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 10:32:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Brothers Kalen & Kobe King recap Penn State junior day

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Penn State hosted twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King for last Saturday’s junior day.A four-star cornerback, Kalen earned an offer from the Nittany Lions in the beginning of April 2019. The pair then...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}